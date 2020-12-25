President Trump reaffirms US support for Libya’s sovereignty and unity

Kindly Share This Story:

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to support Libya’s restoration of its sovereignty and national unity, saying that the announced ceasefire and progress in the political process are crucial steps towards resolving the conflict in Libya.

This is contained in a message to the President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, on the occasion of the celebration on Independence Day on 24 December, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohamed al-Gueblawi said in a tweet published on Wednesday.

According to al-Gueblawi, the U.S. President urged the President of the Presidential Council and the Libyans to continue to work towards a political solution.

This year, unlike previous years, official activities are planned for the commemoration of the 69th anniversary of Libya’s independence.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. al-Sarraj visited the Martyrs Square in downtown Tripoli, where a platform was set up as a prelude to a parade on Thursday.

Earlier, there was a from the Scout Theatre headquarters to Martyrs Square to light the torch to kick off the celebrations.

Young people from the Red Crescent, the Scout Movement, the Ministry of Interior Band, the General Exhibition Authority and a number of writers, artists and poets took part in the event.

The chairman of the General Authority for Culture, Hassan Wanis, explained that many activities are taking place in this year’s celebrations, including a music festival, a book fair, in addition to an exhibition of antique collectibles.

Wanis confirmed that many popular civil groups, organisations and associations from some southern cities will also participate in the celebrations.

Ships moored in the port of Tripoli blew their sirens to celebrate the occasion, while the squares, buildings, institutions and streets of the capital, Tripoli, were decorated with flags and ornaments in national colours.

Vanguard News Nigeria

