President Buhari cancels Christmas homage

In line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory.

The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.

