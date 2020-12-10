Presidency flays PDP twist of VP’s 2015 tweet on security

Kindly Share This Story:

Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Office of the Vice President, has decried attempt by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to twist a 2015 tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ojudu, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also described the call by PDP Caucus’ of the House of Representatives for commencement of impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari as mischief.

“Equally suspect is the PDP Caucus’ disingenuous attempt to misrepresent a 2015 tweet by the Vice President and completely but deliberately change its import and meaning.

“The vice presidential candidate of the APC tweeted at a time when Nigeria was facing one of its darkest periods due to incessant terrorist attacks in some parts of the country, including the FCT.

“In fact at the time the tweet was done on Feb. 8, 2015, the then Federal Government had said it could not guarantee the security in parts of the country for the election to hold and actually elections were postponed because of that stance of the Jonathan Presidency.’’

He said, however, that opposition elements had disingenuously twisted it out of context even insinuating as though it was a recent tweet.

Ojudu said that the vice president never said such in relation to Buhari.

He added that Buhari had never said that he had lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“On the contrary, he remains fully committed to the welfare and protection of all Nigerians across the country.

“As the president noted concerning the senseless murder of hardworking farmers in November by terrorists in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government of Borno State, the Nigerian Armed Forces will continue to be given all the needed support to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.

“Nigerians should ignore the misrepresentation and misleading narrative by the PDP House of Representative Caucus, which is an obvious attempt at mischief and causing disaffection.

“The security and welfare of Nigerians remains one of the cardinal purposes of the Buhari administration and it will continue to take proactive steps to tackle the country’s security challenges,’’ he said. (NAN)

