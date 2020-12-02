Pray for God’s intervention in country’s affairs, Monarch urges colleagues

Kindly Share This Story:

Sues for peaceful co-existence in Iruuland

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, and Vice-Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao has urged other monarchs urged traditional rulers to continue to pray that God Almighty would intervene in the country’s affairs in the face of the current socio-economic hardship in Nigeria.

Oba Alao who said this in Lagos when he paid a courtesy call on the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, stressed that traditional rulers had an important role to play in national development and that can only happen when they (monarchs) speak truth to the power (governments).

According to Alao, “Many traditional rulers in the country had acquired a lot of professional experiences in various fields before ascending the throne.

“Traditional rulers’ role in national development happens when we speak truth to power. Those who know me in the whole of South-West know this about me. I speak truth to power. Although our role is advisory, that does not mean that we should not come out and tell them in order to enhance true governance at the federal, state, and local levels especially at this point in our country today.

“A lot of things are not going right and we need our traditional rulers more now.

“We can lend the government a lot of advice that will shape this country to a proper perspective,” Oba Alao asserted.

He explained that some of the issues the country was facing have to do with economic problems and there is no way to solve an economic problem without sorting the political issues first and vice versa; as such, “traditional rulers must continue to pray that God Almighty should intervene in the country’s affairs.”

Alao, who expressed great confidence in the ability of the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Lawal to use his experience in governance prior to his ascendancy to the throne to bring development to his kingdom. therefore, urged sons, daughters, and residents of Iruland to give peace a chance by supporting the Oniru of Iruland in bringing about necessary development to the area

The monarch also expressed assurance that the people of Iru Land had made the right choice in enthroning him stressing that the expertise showed by Lawal while he was a commissioner in Lagos State attested to his ability.

Alao stated that with the Oniru’s unique leadership skills and peace-loving attitude, the people of Iru Kingdom should not only co-exist peacefully but should support him in order to bring relevant development to the Kingdom.

According to him, “I have had acquaintances with the Oniru prior to his kingship; his pedigree matters to me and I am coming forward today to give him a royal blessing. I can see some qualities of great leadership in him. He is very cerebral; he has a very high personality and great leadership skills.

“I know one thing for sure; it is only God that makes king. All that concerns us is that God has crowned him and he must forge ahead with that mission which God has given to him.

“He is a gentleman by essence and I know for sure he will toe the line of peace so that the people of Iru Land can coexist peacefully in order to bring out the relevant development to the environment.

“He has been crowned and kingship is about destiny. His destiny has brought him this far. I pray that God Almighty help him to sustain it.

“We have someone like Oba Omogbolahan Lawal who has had experience in governance; he has been a Commissioner three times at the state level and he was once the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to a former Governor of Lagos State. He has a lot of experience. There are many of us like that; there are doctors, retired Generals, among others.”

Responding, the Oniru thanked the Olugbon for the visit, his kind words of advice and prayers adding that he would continue to discharge his roles in his kingdom fairly.

He added that as traditional rulers, their roles are multi-dimensional as they are the closest to the grassroots, hence, their role as advisers of the government had to be viewed seriously and discharged with the utmost sense of responsibilities.

“As a traditional ruler, the job is multi-dimensional. You are a divisional police officer, a pastor, a Imam, you are also a magistrate. As an Oba, the ball stops on your table; as such, you have to talk less and listen more. Also, you should never be impulsive. You don’t have to make a decision in haste because whatever you say is the final word.

“Obas are the closest to the grassroots. We get better feedback than the people up there and based on this, it is important for us to give advice to the government which we always do. Again, our role remains advisory rather than constitutional,” Oniru stated.

