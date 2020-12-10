Breaking News
Translate

Poverty Alleviation: We are still committed to lifting 100m Nigerians — Buhari

On 10:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Poverty Elevation: We are still committed to lifting 100m Nigerians — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Sherifat Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, has stated that the presidency remains committed to the poverty alleviation scheme in the country.

The President made this known via Twitter, further stated that an increase in the Social Investment Programme has been approved.

READ ALSO: FG reinstates commitment to transparency in governance

He said: “We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end, I have approved an increase in the scope of our Social Investment Programme.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!