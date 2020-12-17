Posthumous Birthday: Fanfare as reps member, associates celebrate late Ajimobi with novelty match

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

CELEBRATION of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s 71st posthumous birthday continued on Thursday, with a novelty match between Akorede Local Government team and Idi-Ayunre team, where the former triumphed with two goals.

The football match was graced by family members, friends and associates of the late two-term governor, including his wife, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; Oyo lawmaker, Seyi Adisa; former ALGON Chairman, Abass Aleshinloye; former aides to Governor Ajimobi and a host of soccer legends who witnessed the match which held at the Lead-City Stadium, Ibadan.

Speaking about the match, a member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, stated that the event was her way of celebrating the late governor, who she said, was a support system to her political carrier while he was alive.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Florence Ajimobi commended Mrs Tolu Akande-Sadipe for such initiative, which has encouraged the youths and entertained the adults in her constituency.

She said: “Nothing is too much to celebrate His Excellency, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who during his lifetime gave his all to the development of Oyo State, his party and family. We miss him and his legacies.”

In his remarks, the lawmaker, representing Afijio State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Seyi Adisa, said his former boss was fondly called Archipelago because football was one of the things he wanted to be remembered for.

He said: Honestly, my former boss deserves a befitting match such as this, being a football nut himself. If my memory does not fail me, he remains the only former governor in this country who played active football in his younger years.”

“Ajimobi played for his alma-Mata, Lagelu Grammar school. Everybody is here to witness the artistic displays by soccer players, as part of activities to celebrate our legendary father and role-model, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi,” Adisa concluded.

Akorede Football team won with two goals, scored by its attacking player Ibrahim Olatunbosun, while Mrs Ajimobi presented a cup and cash gift to the winner. Idi-Ayunre Local Government team also received a cash reward.

