Post-Racial World: Shortman features in Movie

As short film portrays racism in Post-Racial World

New World Old, a short film has portrayed racism in a post-racial world where racism is presumed to have ended.

In a time when many people are insistent that we are in a post-racial world, the short film made by Miles S. Crossman as the writer and director, with Lonnie Patterson as the producer, reminds us that not everyone is in this world yet.

Although shot in 2017, New World Old was able to aptly captured some of the problems we still face when it comes to race; the incidents of police brutality in the United States and events that ensued is just evidence that these problems of race are unfortunately still very much part of our reality today.

If you have not seen New World Old yet, I suggest you go to YouTube, search for it, and watch it because albeit amateurish, it is a brilliant work of film. Oh, this review will also contain spoilers.

I watched New World Old on Nov 26, 2020, when it was released, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Its premise is simple enough, your typical boy meets girl romance, and they have the challenge to face. Except, in this case, the challenge is not competing love interests or class but instead race.

The film features brilliant performances from Oluwajoba Solomon Kehinde (aka JayKayKenny/Shortman) as Jk and Anna Kabashko as Anna, his love interest. They are supported by Dmitry Lupanchuk as her father and other supporting cast members.

The film, set in Ukraine and shot in Canada, opens up with Jk dropping off Anna at her apartment. It gives us a picturesque view of two lovers in their element, and this is something we see between them multiple times in the short film. They have an on-screen chemistry that is compelling.

At this point there is an illusion of normalcy, you might notice their skin colors are different, but you are drawn into the illusion of a world where this does not matter. This illusion is soon shattered as we see curtain blinds being drawn, and our lovers being watched between the blinds. I thought this was brilliant cinematography as the blinds being drawn signified an introduction to the real world behind the illusion.

It turns out to be Anna’s father, Dmitry opening the blinds. He accosts her, and despite his euphemisms, it is easy to understand he takes offense to her choice of a partner.

They argue and she accuses him of drinking, questions his claim that Jk is not right for her and she storms off. We are taken to the next scene which has our lovers in the library and serves to show us more of their chemistry, devoid of the dark cloud of racism that permeates other scenes.

The next time we see Dmitry it is with a younger coworker, Abdyev. Dmitry complains Jk and suggests, Abdyev hangs out with Anna. When he gets home, he convinces his daughter to allow Abdyev tag along to a party she’d be attending that weekend, citing that he doesn’t have friends.

Here, Dmitry’s maneuvering shows his dedication to overriding his daughter’s happiness so as to align with his views and serve his ego. Although disconcerting, this served as a reminder of the real world and some of its ugly faces.

On the day of the party, Abdyev picks up Anna in a sports car. The very first scene between them is one of awkwardness and is quickly a sharp contrast to the chemistry we see between Jk and Anna.

In an attempt to break the ice, Abdyev opens with an inward-looking comment about his car. At this point, it is becoming clear the disconnect between their interests. After the park, as they talk and walk to the party, they realize that Dmitry had tricked them both into this forced date. At the party, Abdyev meets Jk and in conversation, Jk speaks Russian.

Surprised and impressed, Abdyev takes a liking to Jk and they develop a good rapport. The backdrop of the party is jazzy, it’s playful, it’s fun. They all have a good time, the night ends and both Jk and Anna are riding with Abdyev. Anna gets dropped off at home first. Jk perks her goodbye before getting back in the car to go get dropped off himself.

This is all to the chagrin of Dmitry who sees this happen through the window. The next day he challenges Abdyev on why he let Jk in his car, then proceeded to suggest that he is not “enough of a man” since he was unable to win Anna over.

Then comes the penultimate scene where Dmitry goes to an apartment where Jk and Anna are and gets into another argument with Anna. It is painful to see Anna try to humanize Jk, even as Dmitry continues to dehumanize him. For a while, you forget that Jk is right there during this argument.

Anna is able to defuse the situation and Dmitry leaves to a playground. At this point, Anna’s words are clearly weighing heavy on him as he appears to be in deep thought. Eventually, he goes back home. The remorse he shows gives the implicit understanding that he has accepted Anna’s choice.

We can only hope that this will extend to his wider world view as well.

Overall, this was an amazing film to watch, if I had 5 stars, I would give it 4. The writing and plot elements were on point, however, the main issue you could see was that the actors/actresses were amateurs even though they gave strong performances.

New World Old gives insight into a phenomenon we like to sweep under the rug but is still prevalent today. Barack Obama talks about his grandma’s initial reluctance to accepting his father a black man so New World Old, though fictional, addresses a very real problem.

I like its approach to showing that yes, it may be easy to not accept people who are not like you but getting to know them is helpful for breaking these stereotypes we hold. Check out New World Old on YouTube.

