Post-Brexit deal to be signed Wednesday after go-ahead by EU members

The 27 EU states on Tuesday paved the way for the provisional application of the new post-Brexit trade agreement as of January 1, a Commission spokesperson confirmed.

In a so-called written procedure, none of the EU ambassadors objected to applying the deal provisionally – making it possible for EU chiefs to sign the deal.

The provisional application of the last-minute deal is necessary because the European Parliament will still have to give the green light next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will sign the draft agreement on Wednesday morning, according to commission spokesperson Dana Spinant.

According to media reports, the signed papers will then be flown to Britain by the Royal Armed Forces, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give his signature.

DPA

