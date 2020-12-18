Port congestion: Amaechi, Hadiza, others inspect Tin Can

Kindly Share This Story:

…As NPA boss says e-clearing system underway

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Friday, inspected the Tin Can Island alongside the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Usman and Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Barr. Hassan Bello, in a move to address the perennial challenge of congestion at the port.

The Minister accompanied by top shots of the ministry and agencies, harped on the need to find a quick solution to curb heavy trucks that have rendered vehicular and human movements difficult in the area for years.

He pledged to meet with relevant agencies on January 19 next year for their input, stressing that an end to congestion is a task that must be done.

On her part, the NPA boss said that by January 2021, an electronic clearing system for cargoes would be introduced that would resolve the gridlock that has become synonymous with port operation.

According to her, the agency is working with the Lagos State government to create truck parks at designated areas.

She noted that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government was planning to give a designated truck park at Orile where trucks will park until their cargoes are cleared electronically before they proceed into the port.

“We are planning to deploy an e-call-up system in January 2021. We will provide an electronic call-up system within the ports and designated truck parks. No more trucks parking randomly on the road.

“The electronic call-up system will be across all platforms on phones. You can monitor when the consignment arrives and when you have been assigned to pickup your cargo. The e-call up will also remove human intervention and eliminate corrupt practices.”

According to Hajia Hadiza, the only thing that would be needed for clearing is the barcode that would be scanned at the entrance of the port to enable them enter the port.

In his brief remarks, Bello said the council had on a daily basis proffer sundry recommendations on to address congestion at the port, adding that in no distant time, the challenge will become a thing of the past.

