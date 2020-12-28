Politicians behind planned protest to shut down NDDC hqrts — IYC Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Lagos State chapter, Comrade Henry Oyobolo, has stated that politicians are behind the planned protest by youths to shut down the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over the appointment of a sole administrator for the Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Oyobolo, has denied his involvement and knowledge of a recent publication credited to the Chairman of IYC Eastern Zone,Tobin James, calling for a protest to shut down the headquarters over the appointment of a sole administrator, stating that it was done without his consent and is never a position of IYC at zonal and chapter levels.

Comrade Oyobolo who is also the Chairman of IYC Zonal and Chapters Chairmen Forum, in a statement of disclaimer in Yenagoa yesterday, while dissociating himself and IYC from the said publication, described the publication as “misguided and fraudulent”, regretting that it has generated disturbing reactions from unsuspecting members of the public.

He described the planned shut down of NDDC office as the handiwork of politicians who are bent on inciting the youths to cause unrest in the region, and urged politicians who sponsored the said publication to desist from their selfish interest that has set the region perpetually backwards as compared to other regions.

He said: “We must break free from these unscrupulous elements bent on giving morsels to instigate unrest in the region. The era of peanut payment to sponsor agitations and protest against a system is long overdue and we must begin to put in efforts to flush out political jobbers.

“Nobody should use my name to play to the gallery, it is only when we agree on a united front that we can achieve development in the region.

“The Zonal and Chapters Chairmen Forum of IYC is a body under the leadership of the 8th President of IYC Worldwide, Comrade Peter Igbifa led National Executive Council, NEC. We have our own inner mechanism of expressing its opinion and decisions made by the forum.

“However, we want to state for the records that we are in full support of Council asking the federal government to appoint a substantive Managing Director and Board to run the affairs of the Commission for a new beginning.”

