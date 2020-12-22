Police warn cultists against procession in Cross River at yuletide

Kindly Share This Story:

Calabar— The Police Command in Cross River has banned all forms of procession ahead of the yuletide celebrations in the state, following plans by cultists to hold some processions.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo, on Tuesday in Calabar, the state capital.

“It has come to the knowledge of the command that some groups of persons under the aegis of secret cult groups (whose aim is to disturb the peace of the land, molest steal and even maim unsuspected members of the public) intend to go on procession under the coverage of Christmas/New Year celebration.

“It is to be noted for the avoidance of doubt that all forms of procession is banned before, during and after the festive season.

“To this end, the command hereby warn all members of these groups, miscreants and criminal elements to steer clear, especially this festive season and beyond in the interest of our dear state.

“By this announcement, the command wishes to reassure all law-abiding residents in Cross River of our resolve to clamp down on persons or group of persons who may want to take laws into their hands.”

She further enjoined peaceful-loving residents in the state to go about their lawful businesses and always give useful information to the police.

