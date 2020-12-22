Police unravels 7-month-old murder case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command says it has unraveled the seven-month old murder jinx, following the arrest of two suspects, Onumajuru Godwin (61) and Agubosim Chukwuemeka (41), in connection with the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this yesterday via a press statement, said that the two suspects are natives of Eziama Obiato in Mbaitoli local council area of Imo State and added that a decomposed body has been recovered as an exhibit.

The PPRO’s account read: “On May 4, 2020, one Onumajuru Godwin, 61years old and Agubosim Chukwuemeka, 41 years old, both of Eziama Obiato in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters that one Emmanuel Onuwa, from Mbaitoli LGA, murdered an unidentified person, and hid the head in a water tank (GP Tank) in his compound.

“Following this report, Emmanuel Onuwa and his children were arrested and a decomposing human head recovered from the water tank in his compound.

“However, the said Emmanuel Onuwa, in a bid to prove his innocence, through his lawyer, wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police, CP, requesting that the case should be re-investigated.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac O. Akinmoyede, ordered a revisit of the matter.”

The PPRO further added that “upon discreet and painstaking investigation, the police arrested the duo, for planting the human head in the water tank”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties had been involved in a running battle over a land dispute, thus necessitating the setting-up of the allegation against Emmanuel Onuwa, in order to ensure that he is jailed, that way they can have unhindered access into the disputed land”, Ikeokwu said.

According to the PPRO, “the suspects have confessed to the crime, but claimed that they got the head from a corpse at Njaba River bank.

“Efforts are ongoing, to identify the corpse, while investigation is ongoing”, the PPRO said.

