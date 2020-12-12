Police uncover plots to rob banks in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

The police in Edo State said a plot to rob several banks and commercial centres across the state as Yuletide activities commence have been uncovered.

Commissioner of Police in the state Johnson Kokumo however warned that men and officers of the state command have the capacity to deal with anyone or group who ate planning to cause mayhem before, during and after the yuletide.

He stated that intelligence gathered suggested that these bandits have procured sophisticated weapons to carry out their nefarious activities and unleash terror on the state.

He said: “We have uncovered plans by bandits to attack banks and throw the state into panic. But I can assure that adequate security had been put in place to toward hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations.

“Already, Armoured Personnel Carry and other equipment have been put in place to combat any security breach in the state.”

While lamenting the release of 2000 prisoners by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest, he urged the citizens to work with the police by reporting suspicious character to the command.

Vanguard News Nigeria

