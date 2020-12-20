Police nab suspected cultists, foils robbery on Otedola Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Operatives of the Police’s Rapid Response Squad RRS, have arrested two suspected Awawa cult members in Oke-koto, Agege.

The arrest came hours after foiling a traffic robbery around Otedola Bridge on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. The suspects, 22-year-old mechanic Rasak Babatunde and16-year-old tailor, Idowu Wasiu were arrested at their hideout.

The Spokesperson for Lagos Command, SP Muyiwa Adejobi said this is in compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu. The raid on suspected hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly in Agege and its environs, were part of the proactive strategies to minimize crime in Lagos State.

Among the raised areas were Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege.

In the same vein, a team of the Rapid Response Squad led by its commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, had foiled a traffic robbery over the weekend. The team ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11:00 pm at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota.

The robbers hurriedly abandoned their motorcycle, with number plate NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has ordered for an immediate investigation of the suspects while reiterating his commitment to getting Lagos State rid of criminals and hoodlums.

CP Hakeem Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards maintenance of law and order and public safety of the state.

