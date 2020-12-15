Police forged demand warrant, detained me for months, victim tells NHRC

Kindly Share This Story:

…As SARS operative fails to answer panel summons

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A case bordering on alleged abuse of office came up for hearing at the ongoing Independent Investigative Panel on SARS and other units of the Nigeria Police.

In a complaint filed by Sani Bello, a research analyst with Save the Soul Transparency and Eagle eyes International foundation, Bello stated in his petition the atrocities suffered by one of the organization’s agents, Dr. George Davidson in the hands of some police officers in Abuja.

Narrating before the panel, Dr. Davidson (victim) stated that in the cause of carrying out his official duties of exposing corruption in every sector of the society, he reported the activities of a level 9 officer (Regina) who works with the Nigerian Civil Service Commission who is also an owner of a big estate as well as a serving Director of a private organization.

According to Davidson, he filed a petition to the IGP in respect of his findings on Regina and he was invited and tender evidence of Regina’s account details, pictures and other vital documents to IPO Ihenware.

He stated further that the Police to whom he reported Regina’s matter to, suddenly turned against him as he was constantly arrested, and mistreated.

Dr. Davidson further, told the panel how he was arrested and moved from one correctional service to another with forged remand warrants by the Police.

He also alleged torture, lack of fair hearing and confiscation of personal property by the Police.

Dissatisfied with the presentation of facts by the petitioner who also stood in as his own counsel, Chair of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima rtd. directed Chino Obiagwu SAN (Counsel to the panel) to stand in as the petitioner’s counsel to assist in adequately presenting the case before the panel.

Justice Galadima rtd, thereafter, adjourned the matter to 27 Jan. 2021 to enable counsels study the matter and present same appropriately. Other respondents in the matter are also to be served hearing notices to appear before the panel accordingly.

Counsel to the Nigerian Police DSP Godwin Ijeoma on Tuesday told the Independent Investigative Panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission to investigate human rights violation by defunct SARS that Inspector Kingsley who is among the SARS operatives that allegedly killed Festus Idehen has fallen sick and unable to appear before the panel.

DSP Ijeoma stated this before the panel when Insp. Kingsley was expected to appear before the panel to assist with information about the circumstance of the death of the victim.

The family of the deceased had filed a petition on behalf of Festus Idehen alleging that he was extra judicially killed by the police. Further hearing in the matter was stalled on Tuesday when the first respondent, Inspector Kingsley of the defunct SARS FCT failed to appear before the panel for cross examination, on the account of his ill health.

The police counsel however applied for a new date pending the recovery of the respondent. Before the ruling, Counsel to the petitioner, Uyi Usoro, objected to the application. He cited the need to present to the panel, a medical report from the hospital, stating that it was not enough to come before the panel to say the respondent was sick.

However, the Chairman of the panel overruled him and granted the Police counsel a new date.

It will be recalled that on the 18th November 2020, Doris Idedia, sister to the deceased testified before the panel that Insp. Kingsley arrested her brother in Kaduna over an allegation of car theft.

In her narration, Doris had alleged that Insp. Kingsley incited mob action against her brother who according to her was seriously beaten.

Thereafter, Kingsley allegedly brought him from Kaduna to Abuja in a cruel, inhuman and degrading manner, alleging that he was tortured to death in Abuja.

Further hearing has been adjourned to 9th February, 2021.

