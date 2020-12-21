Police dock domestic worker for alleged theft of laptop computer

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police on Monday arraigned a domestic worker, Hussaini Monday, in a Wuse Zone Two Chief Magistrates’ Court for the alleged theft of a laptop computer, valued at N115,000, property of his employer.

The accused, Monday 40, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, Peter Ejike, told the court that Monday committed the offence on Dec. 16 at about 10:00 a.m at Ishaya Hakari Street, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, residence of his employer, Mr Aliyu Ibrahim.

READ ALSO:

He further said that it was while the accused was trying to escape with the stolen laptop that one Mary Jacob, a neighbor, saw him and raised the alarm.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Musa Ijobo, granted the defendant a N100,000 bail and one surety in like sum.

Ijobo directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should submit a passport-sized photograph, attached with an affidavit of means.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 24, 2021 for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: