Police confirms kidnap of two female secondary school teachers

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

The Delta State Police command has confirmed yesterday’s kidnap of two female teachers of Ohorhe secondary school in Uvwie local government area, Delta state.

The state Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya told the Vanguard on the phone that efforts were on to track the kidnappers and secure the release of the hostages.

Community sources said the kidnappers who came in a jeep, headed straight to the Staffroom of the school where they bundled their targets into their vehicle and sped off.

Efforts by community youths to stop the kidnappers failed as they reportedly opened fire into the air to clear the way.

“After shooting into the air, it demobilized our youths. And in the process, the kidnappers disappeared on top speed”, a resident in the area who gave his name as Charles told the Vanguard.

