Police confirm abduction of female quarry worker in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

A female quarry worker, Damilola Agboola, on Monday was abducted by unknown gunmen on the Old-Oyo- Ibadan road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that information received from the Moniya Divisional Police Officer (DPO) revealed that Agboola was abducted on Monday at about 1:00pm by suspected five-man gang.

“Information from DPO Moniya revealed that, on 21/12/2020 at about 1:00 pm, one Agboola Damilola ‘f’ a staff of Delydad Quary was abducted along Old-Oyo Ibadan road by suspected five-man criminal gang.”

Immediately the information was received by the DPO, he swung into action and coordinated search commenced.”

Efforts have been intensified to arrest the criminal elements and rescue the victim for her to be re-united with family members,” Fadeyi said.

The PPRO appealed to members of the public to immediately alert the police of the movement and activities of the captors for prompt action.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: