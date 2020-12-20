Police confirm 80 students abducted by bandits in new attack

Kindly Share This Story:

The Katsina police command on Sunday disclosed it has rescued 80 students of an Islamiya school kidnapped by bandits on Saturday night.

The students according to the Command’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), SP Gambo Isah, were returning from an Islamic occasion when they ran into the bandits who had earlier kidnapped the four victims and rustled some cows.

Isah narrated that; ”On 19/12/2020 at about 2200hrs, a distress call was received by DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state, numbering about Eighty (80), while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume to Mahuta village, were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four (4) persons and rustled twelve (12) cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA, trying to escape into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel.

”Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows.

”Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies.

“Investigation is on going.”

This development is coming about 48 hours after more than 344 students earlier kidnapped by groups of bandits reportedly affiliated with Boko Haram, were released. The students spent about six days in their kidnappers den.

