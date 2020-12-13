Breaking News
Translate

Police caution media against speculations into Dapo Ojora’s death

On 6:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police caution media against speculations into Dapo Ojora’s death

The Commissioner of Police,  Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has cautioned the media to avoid speculations as to what might have led to the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite in the state.

Ojora was alleged to have shot himself in the head in his Lagos residence on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020,  a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on Saturday.

Ojora was a Polo Buff and one of the sons of society patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora. He was also an in-law of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

READ ALSO: Buhari condemns bandits’ attack on Katsina school, orders reinforcement of security

Odumosu said that the command had commenced thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the once polo buff.

“The police command in Lagos,  therefore, urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation is concluded and the findings made public.

“The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media.

“These are not only unfounded and baseless but can  jeopardise police investigations on Ojora’s death,” Odumosu said.

The police boss commiserated with the family, friends, and business partners of the deceased.

He assured that police experts in the Homicide Section of the command’s State Criminal Investigative Department (CID) would do the needful on the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!