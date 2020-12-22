Police bust traffickers of performance-enhancing drugs in sports in Italy

Kindly Share This Story:

Italian Carabinieri police on Monday said they dismantled a doping trafficking ring that distributes illegal and toxic performance-enhancing drugs to athletes across the country.

Two people were placed under house arrest, five ordered not to leave their towns of residence and four ordered to report to police, a statement said.

Their criminal organisation had operational bases in Rome and Malta, and traded in “doping and hallucinogenic substances extremely dangerous for health,’’ the Carabinieri said.

Drugs were sold to professional and amateur athletes.

Police said they had seized large amounts of banned substances, including nandrolone, testosterone, human growth hormones and erythropoietin (EPO).

