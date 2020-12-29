Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police assures speedy release of abducted Imo bishop

On 11:47 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

abducted Imo bishop

The Police Command in Imo has assured family and friends of the abducted auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic Arch Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, of his speedy release.

The 53-year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur on Sunday.

SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told journalists on Tuesday in Owerri that the police had swung into action to ensure the release of the cleric.

ALSO READ: Owerri Catholic Bishop kidnap: Police launch rescue operation

Ikeokwu called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria not to panic but to remain prayerful in the spirit of the yuletide and hope for Chikwe’s successful release.

“We urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this unfortunate situation.

“We also assure the general public that the auxiliary Bishop will soon be reunited with his loved ones.

“Our anti-kidnapping unit, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, has been mobilised to ensure he is freed and the suspects arrested,’’ the PPRO said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!