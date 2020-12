Police assures speedy release of abducted Imo bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Imo has assured family and friends of the abducted auxiliary bishop of Owerri Catholic Arch Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, of his speedy release.

The 53-year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur on Sunday.

SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told journalists on Tuesday in Owerri that the police had swung into action to ensure the release of the cleric.

Ikeokwu called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria not to panic but to remain prayerful in the spirit of the yuletide and hope for Chikwe’s successful release.

“We urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this unfortunate situation.

“We also assure the general public that the auxiliary Bishop will soon be reunited with his loved ones.

“Our anti-kidnapping unit, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, has been mobilised to ensure he is freed and the suspects arrested,’’ the PPRO said. (NAN)

