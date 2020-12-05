Police arrest kidnappers of slain Bauchi lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command said it has arrested suspected kidnappers who murdered the lawmaker, Musa Mante Baraza representing Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, few months ago.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, a joint operation by two police units unravelled the hideout of the kidnappers and recovered several belongings.

The PPRO disclosed this arrest during the weekend in press statement he shared with Vanguard.

“On 14/11/2020 at about 01:04hrs one Abdulrazak Mohammed ‘m’ aged 29yrs, Abdulmumini Umar ‘m’ 29yrs, Yusuf Mohammed ‘m’ aged 18yrs and Mas’ud Hassan ‘m’ aged 22yrs all of Bauchi town, were arrested in connection to the case of gruesome killing of Hon. Musa Mantai Baraza ‘m’ member representing Dass Constituency, Dass L.G.A Bauchi State.

“The lawmaker was kidnapped along with two of his two wives and one daughter named; Rashida mal. Musa ‘f’ aged 35yrs, Rahina Mal. Musa ‘f’ aged 30yrs and Khausar Mal. Musa ‘f’ aged 18months respectively and were taken to unknown destination where they robbed him of eight different phones all valued at Three hundred thousand naira (N300,000:00k) and shot him dead.

“On receipt of the report, a joint operation between IRT and Command detectives swung into action rescued the victims and arrested the above-mentioned suspects. During investigation Hon. Musa’s phone, Tecno handset with MTN sim card was recovered from their possession. Exhibits recovered include; one tecno Y2, one itel keypad, one tecno keypad, one tambo P2470 keypad, one Tecno keypad with MTN sim card. Investigation is still in progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction,” he said.

The police spokesman further stated that the Commissioner of Police Bauchi Command, CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta has urged residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report suspected act of criminality to the nearest Police station.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: