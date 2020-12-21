Police arraign 5 men for allegedly stealing roommate’s cell phone worth N76,000

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Monday arraigned five accused persons in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing their roommate’s cell phone worth N76,000.

The defendants are standing trial on a two-count charge of joint acts and theft to which they denied committing the offence.

The accused persons are: John Felix, 18, Williams James, 18, Oche Bernard, 22, Idris Mohammed, 17 and Osama Saleh, 19.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Michael of Karu Market, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police station on Nov. 9.

Adeyanju told the court that the complainant had alleged that on the same date, while he was sleeping at the above-mentioned address, the defendants conspired among themselves and dishonestly stole his Infinix cell phone worth N76,000.

He said the offence contravened Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20, 000 each with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 23, 2021, for hearing.

