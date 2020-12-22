Police arraign 200 suspected rapists in Gombe, say drug abuse on increase

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

The Police Command in Gombe State said it has arraigned at least 200 suspected rapists to court from January 2020 to December 2020.

The Commissioner of Police in the state CP Maikudi Shehu stated this during a press briefing in Gombe on Tuesday.

CP Maikudi who decried the rise in rape cases across the state pointed that 250 rape and 10 sodomy cases were recorded by the police within the year under review.

The police boss said he recently had an interaction with Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to support the force in the fight against the menace by engaging religious leaders to champion the fight against rape through sensitization.

He added that drug abuse is also high in the state, stressing that the police is working with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA at the state level to address the problem.

Speaking on kidnapping which has now become endemic across the country, CP Maikudi said although there is decline in cases of kidnapping, however some cases were recorded in Ayaba, a village in Kaltungo local government area of the state.

To contain the menace, the Police Commissioner said members of the newly formed special police unit, SWAT Special Weapon and Tactics SWAT was deployed to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

He also urged residents of the state to take security measures, especially during this yuletide.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: