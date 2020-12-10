Polaris Bank commences payout in US dollars to money transfer recipients

Kindly Share This Story:

Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of foreign currency transfer across all its branches in Nigeria.

According to a notice the bank sent to its customers beneficiaries of money transfer can now receive their remittance in US dollars in cash or directly into their domiciliary account in the bank. The statement said the service is also open to both account and non-account holders alike.

Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Product and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, further disclosed that all beneficiaries are able to receive their funds conveniently in dollars within minutes with a valid identification, including BVN.

She urged Nigerians in the Diaspora and their beneficiaries to take advantage of the seamless remittance dollar cash payout option service in the Bank to receive their transfers this festive season.

Ihekuna explained that Polaris Bank has existing relationship with all leading and licensed global money transfer operators, which makes it easy for Nigerians to receive money through the Polaris Bank.

