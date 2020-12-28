Pinkberry Kafe expands to more stores across Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the launch of Pinkberry Kafe, Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt, a leading food brand for delightful and healthy treats in Nigeria has just announced its expansion to other stores across Lagos.

This expansion is as result of the huge acceptance and demand by consumers for healthier treats. “The world is changing, and we’re responding to an increasing demand for delicious, nutritious and healthy treats with the expansion of PB Kafe to other locations stocked with unbelievably tasty frozen yoghurt flavours and a large array of healthy treats made only with fresh and high quality ingredients!

Pinkberry Kafe is newly opened at these locations: 11, Aromire Avenue, Ikeja, Admiralty Way, Lekki 1, Lagos and 1, Ologolo Village Road, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos. You can now walk into any of our Lagos stores and enjoy a large array of healthy treat from Pinkberry Kafe. Free Deliveries are also available by contacting any of the store locations directly.

The Marketing Director Ilyas Kazeem said we’re proud to be able to respond to our customer’s call to bring Naija healthy Kafe closer to them. We are also super grateful for the tremendous love and loyalty shown to Pinkberry.

Pinkberry Gourmet frozen Yoghurt is a Franchise of Eat N’ Go limited, the leading Franchisee of Dominos Pizza and Coldstone creamery. The brand seeks to continuously upgrade their menu in a bid to delight and excite our customers while maintaining consistent, quality treats with various discounted deals at every point in time.

