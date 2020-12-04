Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Maina finally appears in court

On 6:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Photos by Gbenga Olamilekan

Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina at the federal high court after his extradition from Niger on Friday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina at the federal high court after his extradition from Niger on Friday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: VP Osinbajo attends the funeral Service of Mrs. Tola Oyediran (nee Awolowo)

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!