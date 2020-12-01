Photojournalists Association of Nigeria train members in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) Lagos Chapter, on Monday at Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture Hall, Alausa, Ikeja held its quarterly training for its members on areas of Photo-Marketing, Online Branding and Video Editing.

The training facilitators, Mr. Sunday Adedeji, a renowned photojournalist, artist and social media expert and Patrick Okereke, a social media guru painstakingly exhibited their knowledge to the delight of participants who attended the training.

Chairman, Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Kola Olasupo commended the efforts of the facilitators, saying they really showed their God-given ingenuity.

Olasupo thanked the participants for showing interest in the training, which turned out to be a highly educative, informative and an eye-opener in their chosen profession.

Mr. Olasupo charged them that the knowledge gained would no doubt be abundantly beneficial to their daily lives as professional photojournalists now and in the nearest future.

A participant at the training program, Comrade Leke Adebanjo while sharing his experience said, “the training has really been an eye-opener to me because it can now afford me numerous opportunities to do a lot on social media. I, therefore, look forward to more of the training in future.”

Adebanjo showered praises on the training organisers, saying they deserve a pat on the back. “They must not rest on their oars, because the training was beneficial to all and sundry.”

Kindly Share This Story: