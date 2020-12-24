Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Preparation for Christmas in Abuja

On 1:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PHOTOS: Preparation for Christmas in Abuja
Scene of an accident involving a commercial motorcyclist and a car on Byazin Road at Kubwa in Abuja on Thursday. NAN PHOTOS.
Travellers waiting to board at a transport company in Kubwa, Abuja on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Preparation for Christmas in Abuja
Christmas travellers boarding at Ukukwaba Car Park, Kubwa in Abuja on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Christmas: Traders in Warri lament soaring prices of foodstuff

Children displaying live chicken their father bought at Dutse, Abuja, Thursday.
People buying chicken in preparation for Christmas at Kubwa in Abuja on Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!