PHOTO: NCWD ends residential capacity building empowerment programme

From left: Member, House of Representatives Committee on Transport, Rep. Oluyemi Taiwo; Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Magdalena Ajani; and Managing Director Nigerian Railway Corporation Mr Fidget Okhiria, during the ongoing inspection of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project in Lagos on Saturday (19/12/20).
Albert Otu/NAN
From left: Director of Rail, Mr Baba Kobi; Board Chairman, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan; the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadizah Bala-Usman and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, inspecting information facilities at the NPA in Apapa, Lagos on Saturday (19/12/20). Albert Otu/NAN

Newly Completed Train Station at Ebutte-Metta in Lagos on Saturday (19/12/20). Albert Otu/NAN
On-going installation of escalators at the Ebutte-Metta mega train station in Lagos on Saturday (19/12/20) Albert Otu/NAN

Director-General, National Center for Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta (M), with Artisans and their starter packs, after the closing of 2020 Residential Capacity Building Empowerment Programme for 200 Female Artisans organised by NCWD in Abuja. Deborah Bada/NAN
Director-General, National Center for Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta (R), presenting Certificate of Participation to one of the beneficiaries of 2020 Residential Capacity Building Empowerment Programme for 200 Female Artisans organized by NCWD in Abuja. With them are other participants and their starter packs. Deborah Bada/NAN

