PHOTO: 2020 graduation of NAF special forces course-7 and combat search and rescue course-3

Photos by Johnson Udeani,

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar receiving a souvenir from the Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Bauchi, AVM Idi Aminu during the 2020 graduation of NAF Special Forces Course-7 and Combat Search and Rescue Course-3, at the Regiment Training Centre, Annex, Commando Village in Bauchi on Saturday
Participants of 2020 NAF Special Forces Course-7 and Combat Search and Rescue Course-3, performing Obstacle Crossing, during their graduation at the Regiment Training Centre, Annex, Commando Village in Bauchi on Saturday
Participants of 2020 NAF Special Forces Course-7 and Combat Search and Rescue Course-3, performing Obstacle Crossing, during their graduation at the Regiment Training Centre, Annex, Commando Village in Bauchi on Saturday

