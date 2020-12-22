Philanthropist tasks tiers of government on support for the needy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A philanthropist and youth ambassador Bright Esere-Obarogie, has appealed to the three tiers of government to fashion out means of reaching Nigerians who are in need with succour.

Esere-Obarogie made the appeal when he presented palliative to several inhabitants of Iguogun, Iguotakpa and Okoduwa communities in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

He said that the appeal became necessary because many poor Nigerians were left out of the several palliative programme initiated by the government boh tiers of government in the country.

According to him, “This is not only condemnable but regrettable, that the rich have continually taken advantage of the poor in the country.

“We must have to be our brothers keeper and learn how to live for others if we are to have a better and safer society.”

The Ambassador donated about a thousand bags of rice to the people to enable them have a joyous Christmas celebration.

Esere-Obarogie who personally supervised the distribution of the food item, said that it was his own way of giving back to the people.

While noting that the year 2020 had been a trying one for Nigerians in particular and the world in general, he urged other well meaning individuals, in the spirit of the season, to assist to add meaning to the lives of others.

