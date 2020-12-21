PharmAccess bags HCPAN’s Corporate Partnership Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A health care giant and capacity builder, PharmAccess Nigeria, has bagged Healthcare Providers Association Nigeria, HCPAN, Corporate Partnership Award.

The award was presented by President, HCPAN, Dr Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, its 16th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting and was received on behalf of the Country Director, PharmAccess Nigeria, Njide Ndili, Director, Advocacy and Programme Development, PharmAccess Nigeria, Dr Olamide Okulaja.

Arigbabuwo commended PharmAccess Foundation for excellent corporate partnership and said the NGO stands as an example in passion, commitment, professionalism, and expertise in the health care sector.

While receiving the award Okulaja appreciated HCPAN for its recognition and honour, pledged the organization’s continued support for improving the healthcare system in the country.

He said: “For us, our commitment to quality healthcare is steadfast because of the lives and people we are privileged to touch. This is the sole motivation with which we give our all and drives us to do more.

“We appreciate this recognition very much and it will only serve as more motivation for us to do our part to the best of our abilities, in creating a better healthcare sector.”

The HCPAN 16th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting were hosted by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora, and several healthcare organizations across the country were in attendance with the theme, ‘Emerging Post-Covid Economic Challenge in the Health Sector & Management Strategies’.

Dr Mamora declared the conference open, where presentations were by several healthcare organizations and NGOs.

The Minister while commending the leadership of the association said, “The recent COVID-19 experience brought to the fore the fact that it is more than necessary for quality healthcare to be invested in.

“Investing in healthcare shouldn’t be a flash in the pan, but it should be something that is consistent. That is why the Federal, State and local governments are prioritising healthcare investments.”

He also maintained that the government alone cannot improve the healthcare system in the country, which he acknowledged and lauded the effort made by the leadership of HCPAN to provide quality healthcare services.

He assured that the government will implement recommendations from the deliberations as solutions the conference will come up with.

While thanking the Minister for his reassurance and effort, HCPAN’s President, Dr Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, said the conference was also organized to honour leading health care providers across the country who have contributed immensely to the stability and growth of the Nigeria Health Insurance industry.

Meanwhile, Director, Advocacy and Programme Development, PharmAccess Nigeria, Dr Olamide Okulaja, in his presentation, ‘The Post COVID Economy and Delivery of Healthcare to all Nigerians’, pointed out that, “The overtone window has greatly expanded and innovations such as Telemedicine which was now previously accepted has now witnessed great adoption as an acceptable way of delivering healthcare in Nigeria because of the pandemic.

“Therefore, in order to build a resilient health system that is ready for any future outbreaks, all stakeholders most especially the government, must prioritize the adoption of innovations in healthcare and engage the private sector in the definition of strategies in implementing healthcare solutions especially in areas where gaps exist.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

