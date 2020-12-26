PFN calls for immediate release of kidnapped Kaduna branch chair, wife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRMAN of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN Cross River State chapter, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok has called for the immediate release of his colleague, the Chairman of PFN Kaduna state, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako who was kidnapped on Christmas Day along with his wife and others.

Dr Ekwok who made the call in a statement he issued on Saturday, described the kidnap of the man of God and his wife on a day generally recognized worldwide as a day of peace and joy, as not only callous, but wicked and insensitive.

He decried a situation, where preachers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, had become the target of kidnappers, and called for a stop to the menace.

Dr. Ekwok warned that Apostle Bako must be released immediately alongside his wife and others unhurt for the kidnappers not to incur the wrath of God.

He described the security situation in the country “as terrible, such that a minister of God will be kidnapped in his house along with his wife and others on a festive and joyous day in which the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of mankind.”

Dr Ekwok charged the government of Kaduna state and the security agencies to ensure the immediate release of the minister of God.

