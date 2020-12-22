Pensioners oppose state govs over pension fund borrowing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

PENSION

More opposition to the moves by state governors to borrow from the pension fund has come from pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, who argue that most states have no justification to access the fund having refused to key into the scheme.

Vanguard investigation shows that only 10 states out of the 36 states have keyed into the CPS since its introduction in 2004.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has endorsed proposals to borrow a total of N17 trillion from the pension fund and the Nigerian Social Trust Fund for infrastructure development.

In a communiqué issued by the Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria, CPUN, and signed by its Chairman, Mr. S.A Kojusola and Secretary, Mr. Comrade Idowu Ogunjinrin, at its end of the year meeting in Ibadan, the Union said: “Members frowned at the Federal/State Government intension to borrow from Contributory Pension Scheme Fund at the expense of the Union members retired since last year that are yet to receive their retirement benefits. It is very unfortunate that states that have not queued into the contributing scheme want to reap where they have not sown.

The Pension Reform Act, however, stipulates that the funds should not be released by the Pension Fund Custodians to the Pension Fund Administrators to be administered as loans or put in other investments, except it is in line with the investment guidelines of the National Pension Commission.

