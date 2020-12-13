Pensioners kick against planned removal of members names from PTAD payroll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has protested against the proposed removal of its members names from the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, payroll.

National President of NUP, Dr. Abel Afolayan, in his address at the 19th Edition of Pensioners Day Celebration in Abuja, weekend, said the union was in receipt of a letter from PTAD that a large number of members would be deleted from its payroll.

According to the Senior Citizen, “Sometime ago, we received a letter from Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate saying that a large number of names would be deleted from its payroll because they have not attended the nationwide biometric verification exercise.

“This development was very worrisome to the union. We quickly approached PTAD to give us till the end of October 2020, to look into the issue and take all necessary corrective steps.

“We shall continue to dialogue with PTAD on this very sensitive issue as it is absolutely necessary to exercise great caution and ensure PTAD is committed to making life better and not worse for our members after the COVID-19 scourge.”

The union also pleaded with the Federal Government to approve a national minimum pension as was done in the minimum wage.

It said,” Right from the inception of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in 1978, the union has been agitating for the approval of National Minimum Pension in the same manner National Minimum wage was approved for workers. Up till now, this demand had not been granted.

“We have decided to go through the National Assembly to seek appropriate legislation for approval of the demand. Efforts are therefore ongoing to achieve this age-long dream for pensioners.”

Dr. Afolayan lamented the delay in the approval and payment of increases in pension consequent upon the recent wage increases for workers.

He said, “Recently, we had heartwarming assurance from Executive Secretary of PTAD that all outstanding arrears, be it gratuity or monthly pension arrears would be fully paid before this year 2020 runs out. This is very good news for pensioners. We are therefore looking forward to the fulfillment of this pledge.

“Equally, I must say here loud and clear that as far as the implementation of the constitutional provisions 210(3) as far as state governments are concerned, state governments still remain non-challant and insensitive.

“Many state governments feel reluctant and unwilling to comply with the provisions as if they are neither concerned nor affected.”

