PDP mocks APC over alleged botched membership drive

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of abandoning its membership drive “because Nigerians did not show any interest in the exercise following the manifest failure of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The party stated this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the main opposition party, the APC “has become defunct and can no longer engage in legitimate political activities given the collapse of its structures across the federation.”

The statement read: “The APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is synonymous with failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury looting, poverty and hardship, sympathy for terrorists and bandits, mortgaging of our national sovereignty, among other vices, which makes it impossible for any well-meaning Nigerian to seek to identify with it.

“Given their impunity and arrogance, nobody wants to join the APC which has become a derelict pirate ship, stranded and doomed in rough waters and only waiting for its final descent into the political abyss.

“By abandoning the membership drive, the Governor Bala Mai Buni-led APC national caretaker committee has come to its wit’s end, having realized that Nigerians and even their members do not have confidence in his committee or the fizzling party. Already, the few well-meaning Nigerians in the APC have become weary of identifying with a failed party.

“While the APC awaits its final descent, Nigerians expect President Buhari to commence steps to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by APC leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the over N3 trillion oil revenue scam among others.

“The PDP, however, urges Nigerians to remain calm and continue to rally on our platform in their collective determination to salvage and reposition our dear nation from the misrule of the APC.”

