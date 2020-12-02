PDP faction in Kano defies caretaker, insists on participating in LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano called the PDP Interim Administrative Committee has dissociated itself from the stance of the PDP Caretaker Committee that announced last Tuesday that the party would not participate in the oncoming January Local Government election in the state saying, “this is far from the truth”.

This was announced in an emergency press briefing in the state by the faction on Wednesday, led by the PDP chairman from Dala Local Government, Muhammina B Lamido.

Part of the statement reads as follows “The attention of the PDP Interim Administrative Committee in Kano state has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Hon. Danladi Abdulhamid Kagara in which the said person was reported as saying that the PDP in Kano state does not have candidates and may not partake in the forthcoming local government elections in Kano state. This is far from the truth.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano state did not authorise the said person to make the said statement and the said person does not posses the standing and mandate to make the said statement.

“As matters stand, the only organ of PDP with the power to act under section 24 (2) (B) of the PDP Constitution, is the State Executive Committee through the Interim Administrative Committee lead by the undersigned.

“Preparations for participation in the election are on top gear and the committee shall in due course inform the general public and KANSIEC and its candidates for the election” he stated.

He further called on the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission to review the price of the application forms to make it more affordable for those contesting, while calling to avoid any situation that will turn the state into a one party state.

“We wish to use this medium to call upon KANSIEC to consider bringing down the cost of the application forms for candidates in the election in order to make some more affordable for to opposition parties’ candidates in the state. This is one step towards providing a level playing field and opening the political space for all.

“Kano state should not be turned into a one-party state with the attendant consequences,” he said.

