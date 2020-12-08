PANDEF says Police officers must properly interpret use of firearms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said it was important for police officers in the country to properly interpret the advise by the Inspector General of Police that they should use their firearms when their life is in danger.

National Chairman of PANDEF and former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd) made the assertion yesterday in Uyo while reacting to the statement credited to the IGP, Adamu Mohammed.

Nkanga noted that police officers using their firearms to protect themselves was a basic thing, however, warned them against using their firearms to kill innocent citizens.

He further warned that the ugly incident that happened during the #EndSARS protest should not repeat itself to avert pushing the country into a state of anarchy.

His words, “As a security officer, the reason you are given firearms is to protect yourself and also protect others. But the concern is that they may use that as an excuse and go and start killing innocent people.

“So, we (PANDEF) expect the police officers to interpret the IG’s statement properly. Let them not try to be smart because everybody knows what it means for life to be in danger.

“We have just had an experience from the #EndSARS protest. We all saw what happened those genuine protesters were completely defenseless. So let that not repeat itself. If this country is pushed into a state of anarchy, even the police will not be safe. So I hope they are thinking through it”

Nkanga however noted the police should not see Nigerian youths protesting to bring what is not right to government attention as enemies of government or enemies of security agencies.

He stressed that for the children to protest, ” it is a right which cannot be taken away from them. The youths have the right to complain when things are not going on well. If the youths want to protest genuinely, let them do their protest.

“Let them not murder our children. What they should do is to give them protection, that is the way it should be. There is a limit to the use of power, let the police not give this government a bad name”

