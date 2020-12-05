PAN powers Keffi Polo Tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

PAN Nigeria Limited is partnering with the Keffi Polo Ranch to support the 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament

The theme for this year’s tournament, according to a statement by Mr. Oladeji Bamidele, Head, Corporate Communications, PAN Nigeria Limited, Kaduna, is on education.

The automaker said it decided to go into this partnership as it believes in education and the noble sport of polo, known for its equestrian mastery and skillful sportsmanship, aligns with its vision and mission “To be leader in the Nigerian automobile industry driven by superior technology.”

It is expected that the company will unveil the newest vehicle models to be produced in its Kaduna plant at the Keffi Polo Tournament.

The models include the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, the Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance.

The vehicles, which can be optimally used for mass transit, as school buses, and for ambulance services, started rolling off the company’s assembly lines in Kaduna in December 2019.

In addition to having a spacious leg and headroom, the buses are equipped with features such as USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants, park-assist, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD Display.

Moreover, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicon resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, and oxygen regulator, among others.

