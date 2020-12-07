Oyo Secretariat shut as physically challenged persons protest alleged marginalisation by Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

SCORES of physically challenged persons across the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State, Monday, blocked the roads that led to the State Government Secretariat in Ibadan.

The protesters are demanding more slots in the non-teaching arm of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The protesters alleged that they applied as non-teaching staff of TESCOM, but some of them were disqualified.

Vanguard gathered that TESCOM has released a list of 7,000 successful candidates for the non-teaching job.

It was also gathered that only 149 physically challenged persons were shortlisted.

While demanding more slots, the aggrieved protesters urged Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene.

In an interview, one of the protesters, Adegbuyi Adekunle appealed to Makinde to intervene.

He said: “We are protesting because of the TESCOM appointment, the non-teaching job.”

“Most of our people were not given the appointment. Instead of giving to our people, the disabled, the able people have taken over.”

“They are supposed to give us 5 per cent; that is 350. They gave us 149 instead of 350. That is the reason we are here. We want the Governor to prevail. We want the Governor to intervene.”

