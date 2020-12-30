Oyo lawmaker distributes food items to over 3000 constituents, fetes children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Mrs Tolulope Akande Sadipe, brought smiles to the faces of over 3,000 members of her constituency by donating food items worth millions of naira to celebrate Christmas.

According to her, this was part of her efforts to celebrate the yuletide with members of her constituency, which included the distribution of foodstuffs to orphanage homes.

She also hosted over 300 children at Grandex Mall’s Father Christmas grotto in Ibadan, adding that the children had fun games, food and drinks for two days.

On Christmas eve, Akande-Sadipe’s team visited and distributed food items to orphanage homes within Oluyole Federal Constituency including Aduke Olaidibo; God Mercy Orphanage; Toras Orphanage and Care People Foundation.

Speaking at one of the orphanage homes, a beneficiary of her gesture, Mrs. Aduke extolled Akande-Sadipe’s kind virtues and prayed for the lawmaker.

She said: “We really appreciate this kind gesture and we also pray God grants her heart desires. We also ask that may the Spirit of all the children she provided food for, pave Greater ways for her.”

Also, political associates, residents and stakeholders in Oluyole federal constituency commended the laaker’stride of revamping and repositioning her constituency, with special focus on the girl-child and trafficking, boosting infrastructure and provision of water.

They further described Tolulope Akande-Sadipe’s Christmas gifts as a rare gesture, no one has beaten in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

In her remarks, the lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora noted that the year has been a very difficult one for all, however, she said her team has ensured the distribution is managed effectively to reach those in genuine need at this time of the year.

While she promised to unveil new projects in the new year, Akande-Sadipe added that she will not relent in giving necessary supports to her community.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, however, urged residents and indigenes of Oluyole constituency to keep safe during the festive period.

