Oyo Govt bans street carnivals over COVID-19

Oyo State Government has banned street carnivals of any form across the state with immediate effect.

Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Coordinator, Oyo State COVID-19 Isolation Centres, made this known after a meeting with the State COVID-19 Task Force Team and management of the State Emergency Operation Centre, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Alonge urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, to prevail on its members to adhere strictly to 12:00a.m to 4:00a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

He urged churches to conduct its cross-over services before the curfew hours, instead of the traditional midnight services on every Dec. 31.

According to him, the existing nationwide curfew from 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m will be enforced.

“All worship centres, night-clubs, bars, and lounges in the state must adhere strictly to the restriction order.

“Event centres are reminded of the existing advisory on the recommended occupancy for events not exceeding 50 per cent of capacity.

“The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, and Dr Akindele Adebiyi, the Clinical Epidemiologist, working with the state’s Emergency Operation Centre, said Oyo State had recorded 90 cases within the last two weeks.

Bello said that Ibadan North and Orelope Local Government Areas in the state have been identified as “CIVID-19 hot spots”.

He, however, said that necessary machinery had been put in motion to ensure that COVID-19 test results were released within 72 hours, while treatment of infected persons is guaranteed.

Reaffirming the second wave of the pandemic, a Virologist, Prof. David Olaleye, urged any resident with symptoms of COVID-19 to go for the test in any of the 30 collection sites to curb the spread of the virus.

