Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill amounting to N109 billion into law.

Signing the Appropriation Bill in his office at Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, he said the state would move to a higher level through a massive transformation in the Year 2021.

While stating that the budget would offer greater hope of job opportunities; improved welfare for all; human, capital, and massive infrastructure development than the previous year, Oyetola assured that the 2021 budget would perform far better than that of 2020 which recorded over 90 percent performance despite Covid-19 lockdown and the EndSARS protest.

The Governor said his administration was resolved to follow time-tested economic principles to enhance optimum results of the 2021 budget, describing it as a product of reality and maintained that modalities had been put in place to ensure that the budget offers more hope as the government is determined to perform better than before.

“It is heartening that, less than one and half months, after presenting the 2021 budget to the House of Assembly, that is precisely on November 10, 2020, we are gathered here for the signing of the Appropriation Bill into law.

“I am proud to announce that the 2020 budget recorded over 90 percent performance and the results were demonstrated in the massive delivery of programmes and projects across the state during the year, despite the fact that government was only able to perform for less than six months because of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

“The performance of the 2020 budget was birthed by the employment of creative and probity strategies, including the efficient deployment of available resources, cutting costs, and plunging wastes to deliver service in a depressed economy. Let me stress that we are resolved to follow this time-tested principle for optimum results in 2021.

“The 2021 budget we are signing today offers more hope that we are set to perform even better during the year. With 54 percent capital and 46 percent expenditure allocations respectively and creative income strategies, we are on the path of delivering more on our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people.

“I would like to thank Mr. Speaker, other members of the House, members of the Executive Council, all political appointees, and the good people of the State of Osun for their understanding and sacrifice without which our strategies for performance would have been unrealisable.

“I urge us all to prepare to work harder as we resolve to efficiently implement the 2021 budget which is intended to further deliver prosperity for our people, provide jobs and opportunities for our youths, deliver more infrastructure and put our dear State on a sound footing.

“Delivering our Development Agenda for the purpose of building sustainable development is an irrevocable goal and the 2021 budget is a critical component of its building bricks. Signing this Appropriation Bill into law is an invitation to all of us to roll up our sleeves to work together to achieve our set objective” Oyetola added.

While presenting the Year 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Governor for signing, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye commended the Governor for his sterling performance in the implementation of the 2020 budget and expressed confidence in his ability to ensure adequate implementation of the Year 2021 budget in the interest of the populace.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, maintained that the success of the 2020 budget was due to the ingenuity and proactiveness of Governor Oyetola inspite of the challenges witnessed during the year.

He said the 2021 budget was prepared based on realistic and stringent conditions to meet the statutory obligations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: