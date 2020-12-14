Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the December 8 meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC which dissolved all party structures, leaders of the party from the South-South are set for a crucial meeting to resolve lingering disputes among some of its members.

NEC had among other resolutions approved the immediate dissolution of all party organs from the polling units, wards, local governments, states, zonal to national levels.

However, the NEC meeting approved their immediate reconstitution and composition to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity, even as the non-NWC members of NEC were excluded from serving in that capacity.

Though the NEC extended the tenure of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC by another six months, it however endorsed the expulsion of Ntufam Hilliard Eta from the party for violating the directive to discontinue all forms of litigations against the party

While the caucus said it is in full support of the NEC resolutions, it has however moved to settle all issues in its state chapters to allow for full mobilisation of members for the forthcoming registration and revalidation exercise.

Our correspondent gathered that the meeting being convened by the National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe and a former deputy governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Imasuen is expected to have in attendance the leader of the party for the zone and deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege. Other leaders expected to attend are two former National Chairmen of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as well as the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Others are Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, Minister of state Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo, former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Clement Ebri, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Minister of state, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Sen. Magnus Abe, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Prince Malik Afegbua, Mr Wabilly Nyiam and over 100 others.

READ ALSO:

Chief Imasuen said there is need to support the reconciliation efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari as exemplified by the activities of the Buni-led Committee.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern about some political tendencies in the party following the extension of the tenure of the CECPC by six months.

Originally, its six-month mandate was slated to end by December 25, 2020 but with the extension, the committee’s tenure will now end by 30th June, 2020.

A party source told Vanguard that many of those who were jostling for the national chairmanship of the party have now recoiled, ostensibly to re-strategize.

“There were many of them eyeing the seat. We had one from Borno, one from Edo, another from Zamfara and the other one from Cross River. There were others who were careful not to make their ambitions known. No one can say exactly if the zoning formula for party offices would be tinkered with by next year. So, everyone is just strategizing and trying to reposition.

“The main focus is the membership registration and revalidation. We need to ensure that our members file out to participate in the exercise because numbers would also determine some things in the party”, said a party source.

‘Don’t allow selfish individuals kill APC’

On its part, a group within the party, ‘The Concerned APC members’ frowned at the dissolution of party structures and the tenure extension granted the CECPC, urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow selfish individuals destroy the party.

Spokesman of the group, Abdullahi Dauda, said; “The pronouncement by our party’s NEC did not come to us as a surprise, we knew about the plot long before today. We wish to say it is the beginning of another long journey for our party.

If those who have hijacked the party think they can frustrate us out of a party so many people came together to build, they should think again because we are not leaving. We as loyal members of this great party will continue to ask our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow a few selfish individuals misguide him into taking actions that will destroy this party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: