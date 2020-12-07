Owning a piece in Grenada paves way for Nigerians visa-free travel to 160 countries

Kindly Share This Story:

Overlooking the white sands and eternal blue waters of Grande Anse beach – voted by CNN and Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best beaches in the world, will stand Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort in all of its majesty.

Heralded by Forbes as one of the most anticipated luxury openings in 2021, the resort will feature an infinity-edge pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace and water sports facilities. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.

This luxury 5-star resort offers more than just real estate investing. The Kimpton Kawana Bay, endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, is Grenada’s most popular government-approved Citizenship by Investment Project. And as a result, owning a unit of what promises to be a spectacular work of art will guarantee a Grenadan Passport, which in turn will allow you visa-free travel to 163 countries- including the US, China, Russia, Singapore and the EU Schengen zone.

The fast-selling but limitedly available Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort is a financially sound investment. It operates a hassle-free ownership model for potential buyers who can choose to disinvest and recoup their initial investment after 5 years should they require whilst retaining the Grenadan citizenship.

There’s so much to love about the famous “Isle of Spice’. The Caribbean country is rich with culture laced with a strong West-African influence. Its gorgeous beaches, fantastic scenery and amazing local cuisines make it a paradise on earth. But its economic and political stability, low crime rate, tax haven, citizenship that can be passed on to future generations and the ability to live and work in the United States via the E-2 Visa category make it most alluring. And as other Nigerians have experienced, owning a unit of this magnificent resort allows the investor to include up to 4 dependents across 4 generations in one singular citizenship application.

Its also very interesting to note that Grenada does not require holders of its passport to live in the country- meaning you can live wherever you desire as your business and personal lives dictate.

