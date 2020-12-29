Owerri Catholic Bishop kidnap: Police launch rescue operation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command yesterday said that they had activated their strategy to rescue the auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped last Sunday evening around New Owerri.

The State Police Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, told newsmen in Owerri.

To achieve this, the police said that the Quick Intervention Team, QUIT, and anti-kidnapping unit, AKU, have all been rolled out into action.

The PPRO, said: “Commissioner of police has activated the Commands quick intervention team (QUIT) and the anti kidnapping unit (AKU), to move into the matter with a view to rescuing the Bishop and possibly arrest the hoodlums.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Anthony J.V. Obinna, has called for prayers for the speedy release of the kidnapped Bishop Chikwe.

In a statement signed by the Owerri Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Monsignor Alphonsus Oha, said: “His Grace, Most Reverend Anthony J. V. Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri, painfully informs Christ’s faithful and God’s people at large that most Reverend Moses Chikwe, auxiliary Bishop of Owerri, was kidnapped late evening of Sunday, 27 December, 2020.

“The incident took place around site and services new Owerri, Imo state. The Archbishop appeals to all to join him in prayer for Bishop Chikwe’s speedy release.”

