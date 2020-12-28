Owa-in-council confirms Oba Fasade’s, Owa of Igbajo’s demise

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Olufemi Fasade, Akeran IV has joined his ancestors.

The monarch became the Owa of Igbajoland, a town in Boluwaduro Local Government Area, in 1990 and celebrated was 81 years old.

Announcing the monarch’s passage on behalf of Owa-in-council at a press briefing at Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Osogbo on Monday, the Asiwaju of Igbajoland Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, said the joined his ancestors on Thursday.

Having performed the necessary traditional rites and officially informed the State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Owa-in-council hereby informed the public of the passage of the Owa if Igbajoland, Oba Olufemi Fasade Akeran IV.

His reign was peaceful and ushered in a new era of development in the community. Traditional rites still continue while there is calm across the community. Oba Fasade was a lovely father to all and we will miss his fatherly disposition to issues concerning the development of Igbajoland,” Awomolo added.

Oba Fasade, was a Major in the Nigerian Army before he ascended the throne in 1990 and during his reign, Igbajo Polytechnic, the first community-owned polytechnic in Nigeria was established.

Some of the prominent Igbajo indigenes at the press briefing include the Osun State APC caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the Oluomo of the town, Chief Sunday Akere, President Igbajo Development Association, Akin Olatilo, and other High Chiefs of the town.

