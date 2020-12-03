Over 100 Niger Delta youths participate in SMEDAN talent hunt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

About 100 youths from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria have participated in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) talent hunt programme on fashion, arts and craft in Calabar.

The youths, who participated in the four-day programme in Calabar, were trained for two days on business and product marketing and the other two days for pitching.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Thursday in Calabar, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, said that the programme was designed towards discovering hidden talents and showcasing innovative talents in fashion, arts and craft.

Radda, who was represented by Dr Friday Okpara, Head of Partnership and Coordination Department of SMEDAN, said the programme was geared towards employment generation through wealth creation and self-reliance, thereby reducing poverty.

He explained that the programme was a complete hand-holding programme from identification, selection, to start up with enterprise support opportunity and facilitating necessary linkages and visibility.

His words:” This programme is in partnership with Cross River Government through the liaison office Abuja, with over 100 innovative talents/ideas in fashion, arts and craft will be identified and supported with financial assistance and technical support through entrepreneurial training.

“The selected participants will then pitch their ideas to the panel of judges for evaluation and subsequent selection of the best 20 in both fashion, arts and craft.

“The best 10 ideas in each category will be empowered through further capacity development, linkages and visibility via e-marketing.

“The first, second and third position among these best 10 in each category will be further empowered financially and technically,” he said.

He expressed hope that the entrepreneurs selected will demonstrate the elementary and commercial viability of their innovative products so as to merit further market access, hand-holding business development service that will be deployed thereafter.

Mr Maxwell Etta, Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Abuja Liaison office, said that the Cross River Government was committed to the trading of youths in meaningful ventures.

Etta advised them to make judicious use of the training and be self-reliant.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mr Freddy Ndigbarra, commended SMEDAN for bringing the youths together to sharpen their skills and talents.

One of the participants, Mr John Edom, a sculptor, said the programme was very creative and eye-opening, thereby thanking the agency for engaging them to sharpen their talents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

